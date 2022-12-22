World's Most Popular YouTuber Asks If He Can Be Twitter CEO. Musk Responds

MrBeast has over 120 million subscribers on YouTube.

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson, the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, today asked if he could be the CEO of Twitter. The YouTuber's statement comes days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk ran a poll asking users if he should remain at the helm of the micro-blogging platform.

In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just eight weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.

Musk, sharing the poll results, said that he will step down as the chief executive of Twitter once he finds a suitable replacement. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," the world's second-richest person wrote on Twitter.

Mr Donaldson today in a tweet asked if he could run the social media company. "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he tweeted.

Responding to the 24-year-old YouTuber's tweet, Musk said, "It's not out of the question."

Since he took the helm of Twitter in October, Musk has turned to polls to create brand new social media policy on the fly, in spite of critics stating that the polls were easily gamed and unrepresentative of Twitter's user base.

He has also picked fights with the media and leaked his own employees' private messages and emails. He sparred with Apple, reinstated former President Donald Trump's account based on the results of a Twitter poll, and recently started discussing the possibility of his own assassination.