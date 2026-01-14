Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Explicit Images Of Minors, Internet Reacts

Elon Musk on Wednesday (Jan 14) said that he was unaware of any "naked underage images" generated by Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI. "I [am] not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero," Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). His post went viral, receiving around 7 million views within just a few hours, with users sharing their suggestions.

The billionaire's response came amid global scrutiny of Grok over explicit deepfakes, including calls to remove Grok from app stores and government investigations.

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests," Musk further said.

Musk explained that Grok generates images based on user requests and is programmed to refuse illegal requests, "as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state".

"There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately," he added.

Recently, countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked access to Grok, citing concerns over explicit content. Meanwhile, the UK is set to criminalise creating such images, and X is working to comply.

Social Media Reaction

"That's not the issue. It's the non consensual requests it's grants for others photos. If you want to be serious, when it comes to photos, make grok only grant requests when it's your photo and not that of someone else," one user wrote in the coment sectin of Musk's post.

"People saying Grok is generating this material is lying. There are safeguards in place," another user added.

"Even if it did it's the user prompting it that should be held accountable. To blame Grok, would be like blaming Sony or Nikon for taking pictures or video," a third user suggested.