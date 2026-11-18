A chartered accountant recently posted a video on how a person can invest money if they have a Rs 5 lakh corpus. It's not easy to decide where to put your cash, as there are so many choices like stocks, mutual funds, and fixed options. "The main problem is not money. It's how to invest or spend it," she wrote in the caption. "So just sharing the thought process; this is not investment advice. How will you invest 5 lakhs?"

Although blindly copying someone else's portfolio rarely works, she has just given a fair idea of what can be considered.

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"This is what I would do if I had 5 lakh rupees in my pocket right now," she said in the video, appealing to women. But her message applied to everyone.

"Firstly, if I am less than 50 years of age and I have nobody specifically dependent on me, then I would go for 40 to 50% of investment into equity," she said.

"Equity could be in stocks or mutual funds, but if I'm somebody who's a beginner, don't understand shit, I would have invested in an index fund, which is also a mutual fund."

She added that the next 10% to 20% would go into a safer investment, especially if there's no emergency fund ready yet. "It will go in FDs, arbitrage funds, debt mutual funds," she said.

"The next 10% to 20% would go into gold investment. Not jewellery, but the gold ETF, gold stocks, or gold mutual funds," she said. "And I would stay invested in this for at least 5 years."

"And the last 10 to 20%, I would specifically invest in instruments that also give me certain income, like bonds or non-convertible debentures because they give returns from time to time," she added.

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Watch the video here:

"Now the important part here is this is not a magic formula for 5 lakh rupees of investment. This is dependent on my risk appetite. If you have debt, no emergency fund, and a shorter tenure. different risk appetite, then it differs for you," she said.

"It's about putting the right amount of money at the right place for the right time."

Social media reactions

The video gained significant traction on social media, with users sharing their thoughts. "What are non-convertible debentures and how to invest in them?" one user wrote in the comment section of the video.

"A strong perspective on making money work with purpose," another user said.

"Absolutely-earning money is one part, but knowing how to manage, invest, and spend it wisely makes the real difference. I also share finance education content-feel free to check it out!" a third user said.