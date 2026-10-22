CA Inter Result 2026: 5,066 Candidates Clear Both Groups, Check Pass Rates

CA Intermediate September 2026 Results Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website using their roll number and registration number. The pass percentage for Group 1 stood at 23.14 per cent, with 23,210 of the 1,00,301 candidates who appeared for the examination passing it. For Group 2, 12,938 of the 68,400 candidates who appeared passed the examination, recording a pass percentage of 18.92 per cent.

Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 of the 38,339 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 13.21 per cent.

The CA Intermediate Group 1 examinations were conducted on September 1, 3 and 6, while the Group 2 examinations were held on September 8, 10 and 12.

The institute will also release the details of the top three rank holders on an all-India basis, along with the marks secured by them.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Results Out: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their CA Intermediate September 2026 results:

1. Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org.

2. Select the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 results.

3. Enter your registration number and roll number.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Once the details are submitted, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download or save their scorecards for future reference.

The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations are conducted three times a year, in January, May, and September. The Chartered Accountancy course comprises three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates must clear all three levels to qualify as Chartered Accountants.