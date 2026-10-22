CA Intermediate Results: Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi Top With 502 Marks

CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers: CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today declared the results of the CA Intermediate Examination held in September 2026. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Chandak Sakshi from Nashik jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 502 marks each, or 83.67 per cent. Shruti V from Chennai secured AIR 2 with 492 marks (82 per cent), while Prem Agrawal secured AIR 3 with 490 marks (81.67 per cent).

CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers List

AIR 1: Neel Rajesh Shah, 502 marks (83.67 per cent)

AIR 1: Chandak Sakshi, 502 marks (83.67 per cent)

AIR 2: Shruti V, 492 marks (82 per cent)

AIR 3: Prem Agrawal, 490 marks (81.67 per cent)

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website using their roll number and registration number.

The pass percentage for Group 1 stood at 23.14 per cent, with 23,210 of the 1,00,301 candidates who appeared for the examination passing it. In Group 2, 12,938 of the 68,400 candidates who appeared passed the examination, recording a pass percentage of 18.92 per cent.

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Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 of the 38,339 candidates passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 13.21 per cent.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website using their roll number and registration number.

The CA Intermediate Group 1 examinations were conducted on September 1, 3 and 6, while the Group 2 examinations were held on September 8, 10 and 12.