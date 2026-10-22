No Instagram, 8-10 Hours of Study: How Prem Agarwal Secured All India Rank 3 In CA Intermediate

CA Intermediate Topper 2026: Consistent preparation, regular revision and the right guidance helped Surat's Prem Agarwal secure All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination. Scoring 490 out of 600 marks, or 81.67%, Prem also secured the first rank in Gujarat. His achievement is the result of six to seven months of dedicated preparation, during which he focused on studying for eight to ten hours daily. He also limited his use of social media and relied on his teachers and family for support. His mother, Nidhi Agarwal, said the family encouraged him to give his best without putting pressure on him to achieve a particular rank.

Prem Agarwal's success reflects the importance of discipline and consistent preparation. He dedicated the last six to seven months to his studies, spending around eight to ten hours every day preparing for the examination.

Along with completing the syllabus, he focused on regular revision and practice tests to strengthen his understanding of different subjects. He believes that repeated revision helps students improve their knowledge and perform better in examinations.

Prem also received guidance from his teachers whenever he felt uncertain about his preparation. He said there were times when he wondered whether his hard work would produce the desired results. However, his teachers encouraged him to continue studying and revising regularly.

His teacher, CA Aditya Chhavchharia, said Prem and other students began preparing for the next stage soon after their CA Foundation examination, without waiting for the results. They completed a significant portion of the syllabus during the initial six to seven months and strengthened their preparation through regular tests.

No Social Media Distractions: Prem Focused On His Studies

In an age when social media can consume a considerable amount of students' time, Prem chose to keep distractions to a minimum. He does not have an Instagram account and uses his mobile phone only when necessary.

He uses YouTube mainly for educational purposes and WhatsApp to discuss subject-related questions with friends and communicate with teachers. Prem also believes that having a small group of supportive friends can make exam preparation easier, as students can discuss difficult topics and share their concerns.

He developed an interest in becoming a chartered accountant during Classes 11 and 12. His interest in mathematics also encouraged him to focus on the field and work towards his career goal.

"We Never Put Pressure On Him To Get A Particular Rank," Says Mother Nidhi Agarwal

Prem's mother, Nidhi Agarwal, said the family was extremely happy with his achievement. Although they expected him to perform well, securing the third rank across the country came as a pleasant surprise.

"We are very happy with his result. He had given his 100 per cent, and that was all we wanted from him. We always told him not to take pressure and to focus on giving his best," she said.

She added that Prem devoted the last six to seven months entirely to his studies. The family never pressured him to secure a particular rank or score a specific number of marks.

She also urged parents to avoid putting excessive pressure on children over examinations and results. According to her, parents should motivate children and help them recognise their abilities rather than make them anxious about academic performance.

"Parents should not put too much pressure on their children. They should encourage and motivate them. Every child has the capacity to achieve something, and parents should help them believe in themselves," she said.

She further said that one examination does not decide a child's entire future. If students do not achieve their expected results, parents should support them, help them learn from their mistakes and encourage them to try again.

Prem believes that failure in an examination should not discourage students from pursuing their goals. He said students should learn from their mistakes, continue working hard and remain focused on their ambitions.

His journey shows how regular study, repeated revision, limited distractions and the right support system can help students prepare for challenging professional examinations.

With AIR 3 in CA Intermediate and the top rank in Gujarat, Prem has set an example for aspiring chartered accountants. He is now focused on moving forward in his journey towards becoming a chartered accountant.

With inputs from Amit Thakur.