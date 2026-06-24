ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result Out: Group 2 Tops With 16.11% Pass Rate

ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result Out: The result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 has been announced on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their performance by visiting the official website.

According to the official data, the pass percentage for different groups is as follows:

For Group I, out of 91,237 students who appeared, 9,350 students passed. The pass percentage is 10.25 per cent.

For Group II, 64,381 students appeared and 10,372 students passed. The pass percentage is 16.11 per cent, which is the highest among all groups.

For students who appeared in both groups, 33,304 candidates took the exam and 2,820 students cleared it. The pass percentage is 8.47 per cent.

According to the institute details of the top rank holders at the all-India level will be shared soon along with their marks. Students are advised to check the official website for complete result details and further updates.

Also Read | ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result Out, Check Scorecard Link Here

Steps to Download CA Intermediate Result

1. Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

2. Click on the link that says "CA Intermediate Result - May 2026"

3. Enter your details:

Roll Number

Registration Number / PIN (if required)

4. Click on the Submit button

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download the result and take a printout for future use