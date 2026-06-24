ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE Updates: ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate May 2026 result today, June 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website, icai.org. Results may also be available at caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

How to Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website.

result website. Click on the CA Intermediate May 2026 result link.

Enter your registration number and roll number.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What Happens After Result?

After the result declaration, students who clear the CA Intermediate exam will move ahead in their Chartered Accountancy journey. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will also be able to check ICAI's guidelines regarding verification or other result-related processes.

Students are advised to keep their login details ready and check only the official ICAI website for authentic updates.