CA Inter Result 2026 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all prepared to announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 result today, October 22, on its official portal, caresults.icai.org. As per an official announcement, the CA Inter 2026 scorecards for the September session exam will be released by the evening. Candidates can access the merit list PDF and toppers' list from the institute's official website.

The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September. Since the exam is conducted in three different levels according to the course, therefore, in order to be certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to clear all the course levels.

CA Inter 2026 Result: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their CA Inter result.

Visit the official portal: caresults.icai.org Select the relevant link for CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Enter your registration number and roll number. Submit the details to view the result.

It is advisable to download or save the scorecard for future reference.

Login Details Required

According to the official notification, students can access their results using the following login credentials:

Registration Number

Roll Number

The institute is also set to commence the mock test series for CA Foundation January session exam from December 1.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CA Inter Result 2026 , Toppers' List