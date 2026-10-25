CA Foundation September 2026 Result Expected Soon; Check Latest Update

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 results by the end of October. The results may be declared on October 31, but the institute has not officially confirmed the date yet.

Candidates who appeared for the examination should keep checking ICAI's official website for updates. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scores online using their registration number and roll number.

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9. ICAI declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 results on October 22, while the Foundation result date is still awaited.

Where To Check CA Foundation September 2026 Results?

Candidates can check their results on the following websites once the result link is activated:

Official result portal: caresults.icai.org

Alternative website: icai.nic.in

Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready to access their results.

How To Check CA Foundation September 2026 Results?

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit caresults.icai.org .

. Click on the CA Foundation September 2026 result link.

Enter your registration number and roll number.

Submit the details to view your result.

Check your scorecard and download it for future reference.

Candidates should check all the details mentioned on the scorecard and save a copy for their records.

CA Foundation September 2026 Results: Latest Update

ICAI has not officially confirmed October 31 as the result date. Candidates should treat it as an expected date and wait for an official announcement.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to check ICAI's official website regularly.