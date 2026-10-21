CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Tests Begin December 1, Check Full Schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for Mock Test Papers Series I and II for students appearing for the CA Foundation January 2027 examination. According to the announcement issued by the Board of Studies (Academic) on October 21, Series I will start on December 1, while Series II will begin on December 14.

Students can take the mock tests online or at their respective ICAI branches. The tests will cover all four subjects: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude and Business Economics.

ICAI will upload the question papers on the Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal and the BoS MTP Registration Portal. The papers will be available by 1:30 pm on the scheduled dates.

CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Series I Schedule

December 1, 2026: Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm

Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm December 3, 2026: Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm

Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm December 7, 2026: Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm

Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm December 9, 2026: Business Economics, 2 pm to 4 pm

CA Foundation January 2027: Mock Test Series II Schedule

December 14, 2026: Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm

Accounting, 2 pm to 5 pm December 16, 2026: Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm

Business Laws, 2 pm to 5 pm December 18, 2026: Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm

Quantitative Aptitude, 2 pm to 4 pm December 21, 2026: Business Economics, 2 pm to 4 pm

How To Access CA Foundation Mock Test Papers

Students can download the question papers and answer keys from the BoS Knowledge Portal or the ICAI BoS mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.

Candidates who want to take the tests in person can contact their nearest ICAI branch or regional office for registration details.

How To Register For Physical Mock Tests

Students can follow these steps to register through the BoS MTP Registration Portal:

Visit bosmtp.icai.org .

. Click on Student Login.

First-time users should select Register Now.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Enter the email address linked to the Self Service Portal (SSP) account.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) received by email to log in.

Students should contact their respective ICAI branches or regional offices for further information about physical mock tests.

CA Foundation Mock Tests: Answer Keys And Self-Assessment

ICAI will release the answer keys within 48 hours of the start of each paper. Students can use them to check their answers and identify topics that need more preparation.

The mock tests will give candidates an opportunity to practise within the actual exam time limit and assess their preparation before the January 2027 CA Foundation examination.