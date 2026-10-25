After Naseeruddin Shah Backs Students, Kolkata Film Institute Responds

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata has defended its decision to rusticate six students for a year, saying disciplinary proceedings were initiated over specific allegations of misconduct, including vandalism, defacement and physical assault, and not for their participation in protests. The statement came a day after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed solidarity with the students.

The institute, which operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said attempts to link disciplinary action to the students' right to protest misrepresented the circumstances that led to the proceedings.

"SRFTI clarifies that disciplinary action against certain students stems from specific acts of misconduct, including vandalism, defacement, and physical assault - not peaceful protest. The Institute upholds the right to peaceful dissent while ensuring accountability under its rules," the statement read.

The intervention comes amid a prolonged confrontation between the administration and a section of students, who have accused organisations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, of being involved in attacks on the campus.

The dispute has disrupted academic activities at one of India's leading government-run film institutes, with classes suspended since September 28 and students demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.

Naseeruddin Shah Charge Against The BJP

The veteran actor accused the BJP of targeting people who do not share its political beliefs following its victory in the West Bengal elections.

"After its... victory in the Bengal elections, the BJP seems to be all out for revenge against anyone who does not subscribe to its beliefs and policies," Shah said in a video on social media.

Shah alleged that the BJP was attempting to intimidate young filmmakers. He said the party was "either hoping to brainwash or frighten future filmmakers of the country", adding, "I can promise you that is not going to happen."

"They are the young people who, in the future, will tell us the truth about ourselves, about our country and about the state we are in," he said.

BJP MP and spokesperson Rahul Sinha called for a full investigation into Shah's remarks and alleged that they could be connected to an international conspiracy.

Sinha further alleged that the actor had become part of a conspiracy involving foreign forces and opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), to undermine Indian democracy.

