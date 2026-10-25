As Naseeruddin Shah Backs Kolkata Film Institute's Protesting Students, A "Lying" Charge

Actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks are jeopardising the collective future of students at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata following violent incidents on the campus in the guise of protests, sources have said days after the physical assault on the Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.

A report by SRFTI that operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the administration's recent regulatory measures were taken to protect the safety, dignity and academic future of its more than 500 students.

In a video clip posted on social media, actor Shah expressed solidarity with the students. "After its... victory in the Bengal elections, the BJP seems to be all out for revenge against anyone who does not subscribe to its beliefs and policies," he alleged, and described the students as "victims" of the party's "vendetta." He alleged the BJP is "either hoping to brainwash or frighten future filmmakers of the country".

"I can promise you that is not going to happen," the actor added.

Responding to Shah, BJP MP and spokesperson Rahul Sinha called for a full investigation into the actor's comments and alleged that his remarks could be linked to an international conspiracy. Questioning his motives, Sinha said Shah had emerged from a long period of inactivity to join a broader conspiracy involving foreign forces and Opposition parties - including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) - to undermine democracy.

Sources said the actor is blatantly lying and further inflaming passions to harm students and mess up their future; they said he is not a stakeholder and has nothing to lose.

A section of students had opposed the installation of CCTV cameras meant to strengthen security, "raising questions about their interests and in the process compromising the safety and security of the whole institute community," the report said.

According to the SRFTI report, the campus disruption began on September 27 when protesting students barged into the main auditorium during an event which was held with due permission, leading to a physical fight and vandalism.

The assault on the vice chancellor happened after this incident.

The institute had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons and even bore the hospital costs of injured students, raised the main gate height, installed fencing wire and deployed additional security personnel while the police addressed female students' safety concerns, reports said.

However, a section of protesting students escalated the violence on October 4 when some 250 of them held Ajmera hostage at the main gate until 11 pm. From October 6, at least 50 to 60 students occupied his office for nearly two days, damaging his chair and vandalising the room.

On October 15, a student identified as Shubahm manhandled Ajmera, followed by stone-throwing at his office the next day.

The SRFTI said it had rusticated six students for one year for misconduct and suspended classes until November 13 to restore a safe environment free from intimidation for students focused on completing their training.

Before the escalation on October 4, the protesters had organised marches without permission involving people from outside the campus who were associated with political organisations. They shouted provocative slogans despite the police's requests for restraint, the institute said.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia too backed the students, saying she was "absolutely horrified" that students faced disciplinary action over alleged attacks by groups linked with the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).