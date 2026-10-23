CA Foundation September Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link To Download

CA Foundation Result 2026 Date: As the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22, the CA Foundation result for the same session is also expected soon. According to media reports, the result is likely to be declared between October 23 and October 26. However, the official confirmation is awaited.
Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation September 2026 examinations will be able to download their scorecards, check the pass percentage, and find their names on the merit list once the results are declared.
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The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.
CA Foundation Result 2026: Where To Check
Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CA Foundation September 2026 results on ICAI's official result website, caresults.icai.org.
Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access their results.
Steps To Check CA Foundation Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their CA Foundation September 2026 results:
1. Visit the official ICAI result website, caresults.icai.org.
2. Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result.
3. Enter your registration number.
4. Enter your roll number.
5. Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code and click on 'Submit'.
6. Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen.
7. Download and save the result for future reference.
CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On Scorecard
The CA Foundation result or scorecard is expected to contain the following details:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Marks obtained in each paper
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them.