CA Inter September Result Tomorrow; When Will Foundation Results Be Out?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 results by the evening of October 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, icai.org, using their registration number and roll number.

ICAI has not yet announced the result date for the CA Foundation September 2026 exams. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates. Along with the results, the institute will release the pass percentages for individual groups and the overall examination, along with the list of toppers.

How To Check CA Inter Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website, icai.org .

. Click on the CA Intermediate September 2026 result link.

Enter your registration number and roll number.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

The CA Intermediate scorecard will include the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in Group I and Group II, qualifying status and combined marks, where applicable. Candidates should check all the details carefully after downloading their scorecards.

CA Foundation And Intermediate Exam Dates

The CA Intermediate September 2026 exams were held from September 1 to September 12. Group I papers took place on September 1, 3 and 6, while Group II papers were conducted on September 8, 10 and 12.

The CA Foundation exams were held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9.

Candidates who appeared for either examination can visit the official ICAI website for the latest result updates.

What's Next After The CA Results?

Candidates who clear the CA Foundation exam can register for the Intermediate course, subject to ICAI's eligibility rules.

Those who pass the Intermediate examination can move to the next stage of the CA course. They must complete the prescribed practical training and other requirements to progress towards becoming a Chartered Accountant.