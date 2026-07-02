Preparing For CA Exams? ICAI's July Journal Has Important Updates For You

CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the July 2026 edition of the Students' Journal, providing important academic updates and learning resources for Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants. Students preparing for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations can access the journal through ICAI's official portal.

The latest issue includes the schedule of Live Virtual Classes (LVCs) for students appearing in the CA Final examinations scheduled for May 2027 and November 2027.

Live Virtual Classes And Revision Sessions

According to the journal, ICAI is currently conducting Live Virtual Classes for Foundation students appearing in the September 2026 examinations and Intermediate students appearing in the September 2026 and January/May 2027 examinations.

The institute is also holding Live Virtual Revisionary Classes for Intermediate students appearing in the September 2026 examinations. Additionally, a special session on Paper 6 - Integrated Business Solutions (IBS) for Final students is being conducted every Friday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

ICAI said the virtual learning programme offers several features, including Zoom-based one-to-one interaction with faculty, anytime-anywhere access, notes, assignments, and multiple-choice questions (MCQs), an exam-centric teaching approach, guidance on examination preparation, classes by distinguished faculty members, and unlimited access to recorded lectures.

ICAI Explains E-Diary Process For Articleship Students

The July issue also provides detailed guidance on the ICAI E-Diary system, which enables articleship students to maintain daily work records and comply with reporting requirements through the Self Service Portal (SSP).

To access the E-Diary, students must log in to the SSP portal using their registered User ID and password and click on the E-Diary link available on the dashboard.

The journal explains that students are required to record daily tasks by selecting the date, duration (half day or full day), task category, and sub-tasks before saving and submitting the entry.

Monthly Stipend, Fortnightly Submission Rules

ICAI has reiterated that monthly stipend details must be entered during the first fortnight (F1) of the following month. Students are required to provide details such as stipend amount, whether the stipend has been received, mode of payment and date of payment. The institute has made monthly stipend entry mandatory.

The journal also outlines the fortnightly submission system. Each month is divided into two reporting periods-F1 (1st to 15th) and F2 (16th to the last day of the month). Students must submit work completed in the previous fortnight during the current fortnight. For example, work carried out between January 1 and January 15 must be submitted between January 16 and January 31.