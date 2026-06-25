From Robotics And Content Creation To CA AIR 3: Mumbai's Teerth Jain Charts An Unusual Path

CA Intermediate Exam Result 2026: For most CA aspirants, the road to a top rank is shaped by years of singular focus on accountancy and finance. For Mumbai's Teerth Jain, however, that journey also ran through robotics competitions, coding projects, content strategy and campus leadership.

Jain has secured All India Rank 3 in the CA Intermediate examination held in May 2026, scoring 519 out of 600 marks, or 86.5 per cent. Dombivli's Shardul Shekhar Vichare topped the examination with 531 marks, while Kochi's Abhinav Satheesh secured the second rank with 530.

Overall, only 8.47 per cent of candidates who appeared for both groups of the examination cleared it.

Jain's achievement stands out not only because of the rank, but also because of the wide range of interests he pursued alongside one of India's most demanding professional courses. His academic and extracurricular record reflects sustained achievement across disciplines.

Strong Academic Record

Jain scored 99 per cent in the ICSE Class 10 examinations at VIBGYOR High School before moving to HR College of Commerce and Economics, where he secured 96.17 per cent in Class 12 and ranked fifth in the college. He had earlier secured All India Rank 21 in the CA Foundation examination with 336 out of 400 marks.

Interest In Technology From An Early Age

Long before accountancy became his primary focus, technology had already emerged as a major area of interest. In his personal profile, Jain says he participated in robotics competitions as a child and later developed an Android application after teaching himself Java as a teenager. His listed certifications and skills include Python, data visualisation, advanced spreadsheet tools and accounting software, reflecting interests that extend beyond conventional commerce education.

Early Professional Experience In Content Strategy

That inclination towards self-learning also translated into professional experience at an unusually young age. While still in junior college, Jain worked remotely with Think School, the business and current affairs content platform known for its explanatory videos. Over more than two years, he was involved in content research, social media management and audience strategy, building skills more commonly associated with digital media professionals than aspiring chartered accountants.

Leadership And Communication Beyond The Classroom

His time at HR College further broadened that profile. As president of the college's Insight Club, Jain led a team of more than 60 students and helped organise an inter-collegiate festival involving participants from dozens of institutions.

He also won prizes in public speaking, debate and research paper presentation competitions, pointing to a command over communication that complements his academic strengths.

Sporting Achievements

Beyond academics, Jain represented his school in district-level skating competitions, won multiple medals in athletics and skating, and was recognised as Athlete of the Year.

Taken together, these achievements paint the picture of a student whose interests have rarely remained confined to a single domain. Whether in technology, leadership, communication or commerce, Jain appears to have approached each pursuit with the same emphasis on self-driven learning and execution.

His All India Rank 3 in the CA Intermediate examination reflects not only academic excellence, but also curiosity and a willingness to explore opportunities beyond the conventional boundaries of a commerce student's career path.