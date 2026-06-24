CA Intermediate May 2026 Result: Shardul Vichare Tops AIR 1 With 88.50%

Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivli in Maharashtra topped All India Rank 1 (AIR) in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026. The results have been declared by the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday, and students can check them by visiting the official website of ICAI.

According to ICAI, Vichare scored 531 out of 600 marks with 88.50 per cent. Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi scored 530 out of 600 with 88.33 per cent, followed by Teerth Jain from Mumbai, who scored 519 marks with 86.50 per cent.

According to the official data, the pass percentage for different groups is as follows:

For Group I, out of 91,237 students who appeared, 9,350 students passed. The pass percentage is 10.25 per cent.

For Group II, 64,381 students appeared and 10,372 students passed. The pass percentage is 16.11 per cent, which is the highest among all groups.

For students who appeared in both groups, 33,304 candidates took the exam and 2,820 students cleared it. The pass percentage is 8.47 per cent.

According to the institute, details of the top rank holders at the all-India level will be shared soon along with their marks. Students are advised to check the official website for complete result details and further updates.

Steps to Download CA Intermediate Result