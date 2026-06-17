CA Intermediate Result 2026: ICAI Releases Date And Time, Here's How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the declaration of the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards online on June 24, 2026 through the official ICAI result portals.

CA Inter Result 2026 Date Announced

According to the official announcement, the results of the CA Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared on June 24. Along with the results, ICAI is also expected to release the merit list and pass percentage details.

Candidates should keep their roll number and registration number ready to avoid any last-minute issues while checking the result.

How to Download the Scorecard

Visit the official ICAI result website.

website. Click on the CA Intermediate Result May 2026 link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

View and download the scorecard for future reference.

Merit List and Pass Percentage Also Expected

Apart from individual scorecards, ICAI is expected to publish the merit list, toppers' details, and overall pass percentage for the May 2026 session along with the results.

Students are advised to regularly check the official ICAI portals for any updates related to the result declaration and post-result procedures.