More than 15 shops and a hotel were reduced to ashes after a massive fire engulfed Shiva Market near Jammu Railway Station on Sunday night.
Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the market and could be spotted from several kilometres away as flames raged through the congested commercial area.
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Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot upon receiving information and launched a firefighting operation. However, the blaze was so intense that it spread rapidly, burning shops within minutes.
Hundreds of shopkeepers are estimated to have lost their livelihoods in the fire as their businesses were reduced to ashes.
15 Shops, A Hotel Destroyed In Jammu Market Fire, Losses Estimated In Crores @deepduttajourno reports https://t.co/jhgC2uGYN1— NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2026
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Eyewitnesses told NDTV that the fire may have been the result of a short circuit, but none of them could confirm the source of the blaze.
No deaths have been reported so far, though officials said the damage is estimated to be in crores.
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out suddenly and engulfed the entire market before anyone could react. Panic gripped the area as shopkeepers and locals rushed to salvage whatever they could.
Shiva Market, located near the Jammu Railway Station, is home to hundreds of shops and lodges.
Senior police and civil administration officials also reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after several hours of operation.
Further details are awaited.
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