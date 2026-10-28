Second Gurudwara Firing In Ludhiana In Two Days, Preacher's Room Targeted

Concern over the safety of religious places has grown in Punjab's Ludhiana district after another firing incident was reported at a gurudwara, days after a similar attack at another Gurdwara in the same area.

Two masked men allegedly opened fire at the room of the preacher inside Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajowal Kalan village of the Raikot area at around 3 am on Wednesday. Fortunately, the preacher was not in the room at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Two Masked Men Enter Gurudwara, Open Fire

Two masked men entered the premises of Gurdwara Manji Sahib early Wednesday morning. Both had covered their faces with cloth. After entering the complex, they allegedly took out pistols and started firing directly at the room of the preacher, Baba Baldev Singh.

The bullets struck the door and walls of the room. One of the bullets pierced through the glass fitted in the door. After carrying out the attack, the accused fled from the spot.

At the time of the firing, Baba Baldev Singh had gone for his routine early morning bath.

His absence prevented what could have been a serious incident. The firing has triggered concern among devotees and residents, who have questioned the security of religious places following the attack inside the gurudwara premises.

Second Firing Incident

The incident came a day after a firing attack was reported at Gurdwara Gopalsar in village Gagda.

A masked man allegedly opened fire outside Gurdwara Sahib Bhagat Dhanna Ji in Punjab's Ludhiana district and left behind a threatening note targeting the shrine's head, Baba Amarjit Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) worker Gurinder Singh Roomi.

The incident took place late Monday night. CCTV footage purportedly shows the masked suspect arriving at the gurudwara gate, throwing a note inside the premises and then opening fire before fleeing.

The latest attack at Gurdwara Manji Sahib has further raised concerns over repeated incidents targeting religious sites in the region.

It is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected. Police have not confirmed any link between the cases, and investigators are examining all angles. A clearer picture is expected to emerge after the investigation progresses.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

After receiving information about the incident, police from Sadar Sudhar police station reached the spot and began collecting evidence.

SHO Rajvarinderpal Singh said the police are investigating the case from all possible angles. CCTV footage from the gurudwara and nearby areas is being scanned to identify the two masked men and determine the motive behind the firing.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.