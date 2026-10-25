On Camera, Punjab Man Thrashes Wife. He Wanted Thar, Bike After Marriage

A woman in Punjab's Ludhiana was thrashed by her husband after she allegedly failed to give him a Mahindra Thar and a bike after their marriage. A CCTV has surfaced that shows the husband, Ritish Sharma, slapping and grabbing the woman, Twinkle, by her hair outside their home on the night of October 21.

Alarmed by her screams on the street, the neighbours rushed out of their homes and rescued the woman. Twinkle has filed a formal complaint with the police and shared the CCTV footage as proof.

Sharma, who worked in the healthcare sector, married Twinkle, who ran a salon, in November last year. It was the first marriage for Sharma and second one for Twinkle.

The two had met during Twinkle's divorce proceedings about two years ago, and the friendship then turned into love.

However, Twinkle alleged that Sharma started demanding a Mahindra Thar three months after the marriage, leading to near-daily fights.

A mediator had to intervene to broker a settlement.

Twinkle alleged that Sharma later demanded for a bike.

On the day of the incident, the dispute over the motorcycle escalated and Twinkle fled to a neighbour's home in a desperate attempt to protect herself.

Ritish, however, followed her there and began thrashing her. She was then also dragged on the road and assaulted.

Based on the police complaint, authorities are now taking further action against Sharma.