Sukhbir Badal Targets AAP Over Sikh Issues, BJP Says Party Fears Defections

The Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered a major political controversy, with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP questioning the party's candidate selection, internal stability and political strategy.

While AAP has projected the announcement as an early move to strengthen its election preparations, opposition leaders have alleged that the ruling party is more concerned about retaining its legislators and managing internal dissent than addressing issues confronting Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that several candidates named in AAP's first list were already in touch with the Congress and other political parties and could eventually leave the ruling party. He alleged that the early announcement of tickets was an attempt to prevent potential defections and ensure that its leaders did not switch sides before the elections.

Bajwa also questioned the composition of the first list, pointing out that Punjab AAP president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had not been given tickets in the initial announcement. Their omission, he said, raised questions about the party's candidate-selection strategy.

He further claimed that most of the candidates whose names had been announced could eventually be replaced, suggesting that AAP was attempting to prevent them from moving to other parties.

Sukhbir Badal Questions AAP's Candidate Selection

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also targeted AAP over its candidate selection, alleging that the party had ignored Sikh sentiments by giving a ticket to a person declared Tankhaiya by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

He further accused the ruling party of giving tickets to people who, according to him, had looted Punjab and were now in jail. His remarks added a religious and political dimension to the controversy surrounding the first list.

AAP Defends Its 40 Candidates, Backs Jailed Sanjeev Arora

Responding to the criticism, AAP leaders defended the candidate-selection process and maintained that the party would contest the elections on the basis of the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), after detailed deliberations, had finalised 40 candidates for 40 Assembly constituencies.

He also strongly defended Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, after the party renominated him from Ludhiana West.

"Sanjeev Arora is a strong party worker who was doing excellent work, and the Central government has sent him to jail to stop the government's work. The entire party stands with him and his family. If the government does not release him from jail, the people of Ludhiana will campaign for him," Bhardwaj said.

He added that the people of Ludhiana understood the situation and would support Arora.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also defended the party's decision, claiming that there was a positive atmosphere in Punjab in favour of the Mann government due to its performance in education, healthcare, electricity, water supply and initiatives for farmers and traders.

"The people of Punjab are very happy with the work done over the past five years and want Bhagwant Mann to become Chief Minister again," Sisodia said.

He said the PAC had finalised 40 names after discussions and the remaining candidates would be announced following subsequent meetings.

Sisodia asserted that AAP would seek votes on the basis of Bhagwant Mann's governance, his commitment to Punjab and the progress made by the state.

On Sanjeev Arora's arrest, Sisodia accused the BJP of using what he termed a fake case to target the AAP leader. He alleged that the action was motivated by apprehensions over the investments and development initiatives Arora had undertaken in Punjab.

BJP Says AAP Worried About Its MLAs Switching Sides

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon also targeted AAP over the announcement, alleging that the party had little to offer on issues concerning Punjab and was instead worried about the possibility of its MLAs switching sides.

Dhillon claimed that AAP's early announcement of candidates reflected its concern about retaining legislators. He said the party was apprehensive that some of its MLAs could leave after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Why The First List Matters

The party has now announced 40 candidates well ahead of the next Assembly polls, signalling its intention to give nominees sufficient time to consolidate their constituencies and reach out to voters.

The first list includes Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri and several ministers and sitting MLAs. However, the absence of prominent names such as Aman Arora and Harpal Singh Cheema has also drawn attention, particularly as both hold important positions in the Punjab government and the party's state leadership.

The renomination of Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West, despite his being in judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate case, has also provided fresh ammunition to the opposition.

With 77 constituencies yet to be covered by the remaining candidate lists, the next round of announcements will be closely watched for possible changes, fresh faces and the political fate of leaders who have not figured in the first list.

The early announcement has thus opened another front in Punjab's pre-election politics, with AAP banking on its governance record while the opposition is attempting to turn candidate selection, alleged defections and questions of accountability into key electoral issues.

