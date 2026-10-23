Angry Over Sister's Affair, Gujarat Man Poisons Teen, Stages It As Suicide

An 18-year-old was poisoned and strangled for his romantic relationship with the killer's sister, with the murder being staged as suicide.

Ashok Bhagabhai Thakor was lured to a farm shed, poisoned with spiked liquor, and strangled to death in a planned murder. In an attempt to cover up the crime and stage a suicide, the killers suspended the victim's body from the shed's roof structure using a shirt.

The incident happened near the Swaroop Patiya area of Banaskantha in Gujarat, uncovering a fatal plot rooted in a two-year love affair.

According to the official police complaint, Ashok had been involved in a relationship with the sister of one of the main suspects, Mahesh Karshanbhai Thakor. The romance had previously led to heated arguments and deep hostility between the two families, setting the stage for the murder.

Investigators have said that the perpetrators laid a deliberate trap on October 21 to end the affair. The accused allegedly laced liquor with sedative or intoxicating tablets and made Ashok drink the mixture. Once the heavy narcotics rendered the teenager helpless and unable to defend himself, the killers strangled him inside the structure.

Then, they suspended the body in an attempt to stage it as a suicide. However, relatives located the scene and rushed Ashok to the government hospital in Vav, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The hospital then alerted law enforcement to suspicions of a crime.

The Vav police station has formally registered a murder case against Mahesh Karshanbhai Thakor and Kiran Johabhai Thakor. Forensic teams have gathered evidence from the scene near Swaroop Patiya, and police squads are tracking down the suspects while awaiting full post-mortem results to establish the complete sequence of events.