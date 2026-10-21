'He Embarrassed Her': Vijay Deverakonda Trolled For Saying Rashmika Mandanna Asked Him To Marry Her '100 Times'

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed that she was the one who brought up marriage repeatedly for a year before the couple decided to get married. The revelation comes in the trailer for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 9, where the newly married stars share some candid moments with host Karan Johar. Vijay Deverakonda even stated that Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', which has drawn a lot of flak online.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "When he mentions that she asked him to marry her 100 times, it's so sad. Does he even realise what he is saying when he opens his mouth? He's basically saying he settled for her. I mean, it's just terrible to announce it."

One person wrote, "Why is this giving Ranveer and Deepika 3rd copy? Too similar a look to when they came on the last season."

"To be honest, Rashmika is far more successful in her career than V. Konda, and her asking him for an entire year makes this even worse," said someone else.

One comment read, "Literally the Ranveer-Deepika blueprint."

Another comment read, "Dude, Vijay sounds so problematic, it's insane."

"He is such a red flag. He embarrassed her," wrote another user.

One user commented, "She asked him for an entire year to get married, and it's supposed to be cute?"

About The Upcoming Episode

The episode will feature Vijay and Rashmika talking about their relationship, marriage and professional lives. In the trailer, Karan asks the couple whether Vijay proposed to Rashmika. While she shakes her head, Vijay offers a different version of how things unfolded.

“She said let's get married,” he says, before adding, “You asked me like a 100 times.”

When Karan turns to Rashmika to check if she really asked Vijay to marry her a hundred times, she admits, “I asked him for a year.”

The revelation leaves Karan surprised, while Vijay is quick to defend himself. “I'm not an a*****e,” he says, drawing attention to the light-hearted exchange between the couple.

Marriage is not the only topic that comes up during the episode. The trailer also features a rapid-fire round in which Rashmika is asked to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor. She picks Allu Arjun.

In another moment, Karan asks Vijay which female actor, apart from Rashmika, he thinks he shares good on-screen chemistry with. Rashmika answers for him, saying, “Nobody.”

Vijay goes along with her response and shares what he calls the first rule of married life: “First rule of marriage, agree with the wife.”

About Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in the 2018 Telugu romantic drama Geetha Govindam. Their pairing was later seen in Dear Comrade (2019), and their on-screen chemistry led to years of speculation about their relationship. The two largely kept their personal lives private before getting married in February this year. Their wedding ceremonies celebrated both Telugu and Kodava traditions.

The actors have also reunited professionally in Rahul Sankrityan's period action drama Ranabaali. The film, released on October 16, is currently running in cinema halls.

ALSO READ | 'Thought He Doesn't Like Me': Rashmika Mandanna Recalls Vijay Deverakonda Making Her Cry On Geetha Govindam Set