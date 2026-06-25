At 75, Mumbai Man Dresses As Mickey Mouse, Works Long Hours To Earn A Living

A viral video from Mumbai has put the spotlight on a 75-year-old man who spends his evenings dressed as Mickey Mouse, dancing and posing for photos at Juhu Beach to earn a living. The video was shared by Aradhana Chatterjee, a content creator who posts human-interest stories. In the video, she revealed that the man, named Rahu Mohan Pawar, has been doing this job to earn a living for the last three years. Earlier, he worked as a daily wage labourer, but he had to quit because of his age.

"Every day, he puts on this costume and stands at Juhu Beach entertaining people for hours, just trying to earn a living," she wrote in the caption of the video. "If you're around, please do stop by and support him. A small gesture can really go a long way."

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Passersby stop to watch as children flock to him, many unaware of the effort behind the costume.

The heavy outfit makes long hours in Mumbai's humidity physically demanding, but he continues the routine to make ends meet.

Chatterjee also mentioned that the costume is not even his own. He rents it.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The viral video received 891,000 views and more than 90,000 likes, drawing both empathy and discussion online. "We will be raising funds to support the Mickey Mouse Man, so he can meet his daily needs with a little more comfort, stability, and dignity," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Try to connect him with event & kids party organisers. For short-duration appearances, he can earn more & in a reasonable working environment. Street performers have a tough life, especially with monsoons around the corner; the situation will get more difficult," another user suggested.

"I hope God helps these kinds of people as much as possible," a third user hoped.