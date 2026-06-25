Video Of Distressed Camel Forced To Stand With Tourist On Its Back In China Sparks Outrage

A video of a thin, exhausted camel being made to rise while carrying a tourist has sparked anger online, with many accusing handlers of animal cruelty at a tourist spot in China. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the footage, shared on social media on June 15, shows the camel at Devil City on the Sea in Fuhai County, Xinjiang, struggling to get up while a female visitor sits on its back posing for photos.

The animal repeatedly kneels from fatigue, but the handler pulls its nose rope to force it back to its feet. Throughout, the camel lets out loud, pained cries.

"I've heard camels cry before, but this one sounded different. It was crying sadly and seemed utterly drained," the blogger (handle @yueguangbaibushibai) who recorded the scene, wrote as quoted in the report.

"Every time it tried to stand up, it soon knelt again from exhaustion. However, its owner forced it to rise by pulling on its nose rope."

"I and many other tourists felt a deep sense of sorrow for the camel as we listened to its wailing," the blogger concluded.

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The blogger said she later reported the incident to local authorities.

As per the report, the clip quickly spread on platforms like RedNote, drawing thousands of comments condemning the treatment of the animal.

Viewers called for stricter enforcement of animal welfare rules at tourist attractions where camels are used for rides and photo ops.

"It is incredibly cruel to profit from the abuse of animals," one online user commented, as mentioned in the report.

"It's the first time I have directly felt the pain of an animal. I hope there are laws to protect these poor creatures," another user as quoted.

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Authorities take action

The reports also mentioned that the authorities took action after the video went viral. The county's tourism authority released a statement about the camel's condition. The camel reportedly had a scrape on one of its legs and was in poor condition.

In a statement, the government said, "We have ordered all camel owners to suspend their operations and send the injured camels for treatment."

"We are requiring the tour site to improve its management practices. Camels must undergo regular physical examinations, and they should be rotated to allow for adequate rest in the future."