"Hope I Find The Right Woman": 96-Year-Old Hires Matchmaker To Find Love Again

A 96-year-old man is proving that it's never too late to find a companion. After losing the wife he'd been married to for 69 years, he hired a matchmaker and openly said his life has felt empty without companionship. In an interview with Business Insider, Solomon Rosenblatt described his days since his wife's passing as "grey", explaining that grief and loneliness hit harder than he expected. Even after nearly seven decades together, he said he wasn't ready to close the chapter on love.

He reached out to a professional matchmaker, hoping to meet someone with whom he could share conversation, laughter, and daily life. "That's why I hired a matchmaker to help me find love again at 96. I miss the company of a woman: someone to talk to, wake up beside, and fall asleep next to," he said as quoted.

"When I wake up alone in an empty apartment, it really starts the day off on a downer."

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According to the media outlet, he said he is looking for someone he really likes, not just someone to fill the time. "She should be nice to look at, and if she's Jewish like me, that would be extra comfortable, though religion isn't a dealbreaker," he said.

He also revealed that he has been on dates and met some "wonderful" women. They even like the same things he does, such as concerts, theatre, dinners and trips to the museum.

He opened up what he actually wants. As he mentioned, he met some women, but a few of them are "independent" and have their own routine.

"I'm looking for someone who is comfortable spending time together at home, holding hands. My days of traveling are behind me, but maybe we call a car to take us to a jazz performance downtown," he said.

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Several reports have mentioned that matchmakers who work with older clients say demand is growing. Widowed seniors often want companionship without the pressure of starting over completely. They are just looking for someone to attend events with, share meals, or just talk to at the end of the day.

For this 96-year-old, the message is clear: love and companionship matter at every stage of life, and sometimes you have to ask for help to find it again.

"I was born curious. It's just my nature, and I've accepted it as my fate. I'm not a baseball or sports fan - I get my kicks from creating something that can help someone," the report further quoted him as saying.

"While my energy has lessened with age, my curiosity hasn't. I hope I find the right woman to share that curiosity with me in my last few years."