Russian Woman Opens Up About Pregnancy Experience In India: "You Feel Supported"

A woman from Russia, who currently lives in Mohali, shared what surprised her about being pregnant in India. Moving to a new country brings many changes, but experiencing pregnancy in a different culture can be challenging. In an Instagram post, the woman shared her heartwarming experiences, highlighting how different the journey has been. For her, the biggest and most beautiful change is how pregnancy is treated as a big celebration for everyone around her. "Pregnancy here is a family affair. The baby-to-be is a major event not just for the parents, but also for grandparents, aunts, and uncles. You feel supported from literally every direction," she wrote in the caption.

Also read | Techie's 60% Salary Hike Backfires, Loses Job 6 Months After Leaving MNC, Internet Reacts

She was also surprised by the traditional ceremonies held in her honour. In many parts of India, families organise special pooja rituals for expectant mothers to pray for the health and happiness of both the mother and the baby.

"Pregnancy is viewed as a special time in a woman's life. People here often remind me that the most important thing right now is to take care of myself, rest, and enjoy this time," she wrote.

She also shared that her favourite part of the experience was doctor visits. In India, it is very common for families to go to hospital appointments together. She said in India, husbands almost always accompany their wives while visiting hospitals and clinics. She and her husband attend every single doctor's appointment as a team.

Also read | Watch: Rs 1.49 Crore Range Rover Swept Away By Tide During Failed Van Rescue

Behaviour of strangers

Besides family's love and support, she further noted that strangers frequently approach her in shops, cafes, and on the street just to smile and congratulate her.

Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The post gained significant traction, with over 166,000 views and more than 1,000 likes. Several users commented on the post and shared their opinion.

"As an American midwife, I love hearing these pregnancy norms in India! Enjoy your pregnancy!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"The best is yet to come post-childbirth, you will be pampered. Also, don't forget free babysitting, grandparents, aunts, cousins, everyone will be happy to pitch in," wrote another user.

"Congratulations on your baby, live longer and safely," a third user sent wishes.