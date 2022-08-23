When Alia Bhatt Told Co-Star Gal Gadot About Pregnancy, 'She Had A Lovely Reaction'

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone opened up about how her co-star Gal Gadot reacted to her pregnancy news when she first announced it to her. In an interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood actor said that when she called up the Hollywood star Gal and told her that she was pregnant and coming to shoot for their first film together, Gal reacted in excitement and said, "That's gonna be amazing." Gal's husband Jaron Varsano also reacted to the news and called it "a good omen."

In the interview, Alia said, "They were accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience."

She added, "In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, 'I'm pregnant and I am coming', she was like, 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go well, its lovely for the movie'. They were so lovely so supportive," added Alia.

Apart from being Alia's first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone also marks the first action film in the actor's career. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan. The film will stream on Netflix.

On wrapping the shoot for the film, Alia Bhatt shared a special post thanking her co-stars and the whole team. She shared a series of pictures with Gal Gadot and the others. Her caption read, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot... My director Tom Harper... Jamie Dornan missed you today ... And the WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!"

Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April, announced her pregnancy news in June.

She shared two pictures on Instagram, which showed the couple in a hospital, attending an ultrasound session.

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Netflix's Darlings.