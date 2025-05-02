<i>Ruin</i>: Gal Gadot And Matthias Schoenaerts To Star Together In The Upcoming World War II Thriller

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts star in WWII thriller Ruin. Niki Caro, known for The Zookeeper's Wife, will direct the film. Gadot is also filming The Runner, while Schoenaerts has major projects ahead.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and actor Matthias Schoenaerts are set to star in the World War II thriller Ruin, reported Variety.

The Mulan director, Niki Caro, has joined the team to direct the movie. The movie is penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who are known for writing Marvel's Eternals.

According to the outlet, Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is set to produce alongside Jaron Varsano and Gadot under their banner Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, along with Caro.

The movie is set in the post-WWII Germany and follows a recently released camp prisoner (Gadot), who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) in a mutual quest to exact revenge on a Nazi SS squad, reported Variety.

The director, Niki Caro, is no stranger to directing World War II-based dramas as she has previously helmed The Zookeeper's Wife starring Jessica Chastain.

Caro's debut feature was Whale Rider, which made Keisha Castle-Hughes the then-youngest female to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

She also directed Charlize Theron and Frances McDormand in North Country.

Meanwhile, Gadot is currently in production on The Runner for MGM Amazon, and most recently starred as the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White.

The actress wrapped production last year on the Julian Schnabel film Hand of Dante.

Schoenaerts also seems to be busy this year with highly anticipated movies, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Old Guard 2 at Netflix.

