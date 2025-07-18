Gal Gadot, Criticized For Comments On Gaza War, Opens Jerusalem Film Festival With Call To End War

Organisers pushed ahead with the Jerusalem film festival on Thursday despite regional conflicts, with a special appearance by Israeli Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has been criticised for comments on the Gaza war.

Pro-Palestinian activists have attacked Gadot on social media for voicing support for the Israeli military, which has been accused of atrocities during its campaign in Gaza to crush the militant group Hamas and free Israeli hostages.

She has also been criticised by right-wing media in Israel for urging an end to the war, which the government has vowed to continue until it destroys Hamas, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Israel's 12-day war with Iran last month had meanwhile threatened to derail the 42nd edition of the festival.

It got under way on Thursday evening in an auditorium near Jerusalem's Old City, with Gadot -- also a star of "Fast and Furious" -- receiving a special award, to applause from thousands of spectators.

The 40-year-old star, who was born near Tel Aviv, said in her acceptance speech that she was "praying for this (Gaza) war to end and for everyone here to finally have calm and security".

"That will not be possible until the hostages come home."

The Israeli military regularly denies intentionally targeting civilians in Gaza.

The event's director Roni Mahadav-Levin told AFP meanwhile that during the June 12-24 war with Iran, organisers "spent two weeks in bomb shelters, trying to decide if we could keep the date of the festival" with flights cancelled and guests hesitating to come.

One festival-goer, film student Ayal Sgerski, 29, said that the event was taking place under a "cloud" of conflict, with few international directors attending.

"It is very difficult for the festival to draw films from around the world at the moment" due to opposition to the Gaza war, he complained.

Mahadav-Levin said that organisers could not "expect to receive the same number of international guests as in a normal year".

The event opened with a screening of "Sentimental Value" by Norwegian director Joachim Trier, who won an award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The Jerusalem festival runs until July 26.