What Trishala Dutt, 32 Today, Is Thankful For In This 'Challenging Year'

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (courtesy: trishaladutt )

Highlights "I wish us all happiness, health, peace, and love," wrote Trishala

Trishala also shared a picture of her birthday cake on Instagram

"Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes," she wrote

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Duttt, who celebrates her 32nd birthday today, shared a happy picture of herself along with a bouquet of roses on her Instagram profile. In her post, Trishala wrote that she is "thankful" for her health, family, and friends. She wrote in her post: "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It's been a challenging year to say the least but I'm thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special and for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace, and love." Trishala's Instafam wished her on her special day.

Take a look at what Trishala Dutt posted:

Screenshot of Trishala Dutt's Instagram post.

On her Instagram story, Trishala Dutt posted a picture of her birthday cake.

Screenshot of Trishala Dutt's Instagram story.

Trishala, who stays with her grandparents in the US, on her father Sanjay Dutt's birthday last month, posted a throwback picture of the actor from his young days and she wrote in the greeting: "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes. May God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. I love you so much. To infinity and beyond, always and forever. Cheers Pops! FaceTime you in a bit! LOL - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou."

Screenshot of Trishala Dutt's Instagram post.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged after two days on Monday evening. The actor, who tested negative in a COVID-19 test, shared an update on his health status on Twitter, on Saturday and wrote: "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well."