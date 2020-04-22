Richa Sharma Looked Like This In 1988, The Year Daughter Trishala Was Born

Trishala Dutt shared this photo (courtesy trishaladutt)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is missing mom Richa Sharma and her throwback post will make you well up. Trishala, who will celebrate her 33rd birthday in August this year, dug out a fond memory featuring herself as a newborn baby and her mother Richa Sharma. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Trishala simply wrote: "Mom and I" and added 1988 as the year when this photo was clicked. That's the year Trishala was born. Trishala Dutt is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. Richa Sharma featured in films such as Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, Aag Hi Aagand Sadak Chhap, to name a few.

Take a look at Trishala Dutt's post here.

Trishala, who often remembers her mother on Instagram, shared this throwback featuring Richa Sharma in her younger days just a little ahead of her death anniversary last year. All she could write was "Mom... RIP" in her post.

Trishala often shares priceless throwbacks from her childhood album, featuring her pint-sized self. Looks like her particular favourites are the ones with grandfather Sunil Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's father). "Priceless," she wrote in a single hashtag and remembered her "dadaji" with the heart icon once and on Sanjay Dutt's birth anniversary, she shared a post, writing: "Happy Birthday, dad. I miss you."

Trishala Dutt stays with her grandparents in New York. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in 2008 and they are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata and Trishala Dutt share a close bond. Trishala often joins Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata and the twins on family trips and outings.