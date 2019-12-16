Trishala Dutt Shares Postcard-Worthy Holiday Greeting; Maanyata Dutt Comments

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (Image courtesy: trishaladutt)

Highlights "Happy Holidays IG Fam," Trishala captioned the post

"Sorry for the lack of posting," she added

"Just been trying to get through the year as best as I can," she wrote

Holiday season has begun and Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is making the best use of it. The 31-year-old shared a picture from her holiday on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Trishala can be seen dressed in white from head-to-toe as she poses for the camera. Trishala did not reveal her vacation's destination on Instagram, but she did add an interesting caption to the post, which read: "Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I'm still here! Sorry for the lack of posting. Just been trying to get through the year as best as I can." In the comments section, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt left two heart emojis. Trishala and Maanyata often trend for their Instagram exchanges.

Check out Trishala Dutt's post here:

Last month, Trishala Dutt shared pictures from her vacation in Italy. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Trishala also posted pictures from Greek Theatre of Syracuse and Mount Etna on her Instagram profile. Check out the pictures here:

In July this year, Trishala announced the news of her boyfriend's death on social media. She wrote an emotional note on Instagram. "I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 - I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow," an excerpt from her post read.

Trishala Dutt is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.