Seen Trishala's Priceless Throwback Pic With Dad Sanjay Dutt?

Trishala Dutt chanced upon a million-dollar photograph of herself along with her father and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The photograph which was originally shared by a fan club on Instagram, comprised a picture collage of Sanjay Dutt and Trishala from the latter's childhood days, juxtaposed with a relatively recent picture of the duo. The caption on the post read "Father-daughter goals." Trishala later shared that picture on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Trishala Dutt's Instagram story.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Trishala Dutt has a treasure trove of throwback pictures. Remember the priceless picture of her with her late grandfather and legendary Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt?

Trishala Dutt is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat, starring Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He also starred in Prasthaanam, alongside Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala, in 2019.