Sanjay Dutt And Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Gets A Release Date. Details Here

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced the release date of the film on Friday. The film, which will stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, is slated to release on October 23, this year. Sanjay Dutt, who features as the antagonist Adheera, shared a new poster from the film on social media and he wrote: "Witness Adheera's journey in cinemas near you as KGF Chapter 2 releases worldwide on October 23, 2020." Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Yash wrote: "KGF empire opens its gates for you this October 23. Chapter 2 hitting screens worldwide."

On Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, last year, Yash announced Sanjay Dutt's association with the project on social media and he wrote: "Turning 60 hasn't and will not stop this Khalnayak from charming us! Let your legacy continue. Happy Birthday, Sir. Welcome to the world of KGF." Sanjay Dutt re-shared Yash's post and he wrote: "Thank you, Yash. Truly happy and excited to be a part of KGF as Adheera. See you soon Monster."

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second installment of the Kannada film KGF, which starred Yash in the lead role. Just like the first rendition, the second installment of the film is also being directed by Prashanth Neel. The Hindi rights of the KGF series have been acquired by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

KGF was a Kannada period drama which showcased the journey of a man from the streets of Mumbai to the gold mines of Kolar fields. Besides Yash, the film also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao among others.