Yash On A Brand New Poster Of KGF: Chapter 2. Best Birthday Treat Ever

Yash on a poster of KGF: Chapter 2 (courtesy prashanth_neel)

Happy birthday, Yash! The Kannada superstar got the best birthday gift ever on Wednesday from the Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF: Chapter 2. He helmed the first part in the series as well. A brand new poster of the much-awaited movie, featuring Rocky AKA Yash, was released on the actor's birthday, which went crazy viral in almost no time, considering Yash's huge fan base. "Wishing our Rocky a very Happy Birthday. All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash," tweeted Prashanth Neel along with a poster, in which Yash features in his signature Rocky-manner. Yash returns as the protagonist named Rocky in the second part of the KGF series, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2#HappyBirthdayYashpic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Yash's birthday was also made special by his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra, who "hacked" into the actor's Instagram to share an adorable cake-cutting video: "Surprise! We've taken over your account like we've taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only rocking star, from your biggest fans," read the caption.

KGF 2 is one of the most awaited movies this year. The Hindi rights of the KGF series has been acquired by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The first part of the series - KGF - opened to screens in India in December last year and set the box office ablaze. The Hindi version clashed with the multi-starrer film Zero and emerged victorious. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50-80 crore, the film scored over Rs 240 crore at the box office.

Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Yash had said KGF marked a milestone for the Kannada film industry: "The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and KGF has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry."

KGF: Chapter 2 went on floors in March last year and is excepted to hit screens in July.