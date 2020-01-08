Yash On A Brand New Poster Of KGF: Chapter 2. Best Birthday Treat Ever

Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF: Chapter 2, shared a brand new poster of the film on Kannada star Yash's birthday

Yash On A Brand New Poster Of KGF: Chapter 2. Best Birthday Treat Ever

Yash on a poster of KGF: Chapter 2 (courtesy prashanth_neel)

New Delhi:

Happy birthday, Yash! The Kannada superstar got the best birthday gift ever on Wednesday from the Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF: Chapter 2. He helmed the first part in the series as well. A brand new poster of the much-awaited movie, featuring Rocky AKA Yash, was released on the actor's birthday, which went crazy viral in almost no time, considering Yash's huge fan base. "Wishing our Rocky a very Happy Birthday. All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash," tweeted Prashanth Neel along with a poster, in which Yash features in his signature Rocky-manner. Yash returns as the protagonist named Rocky in the second part of the KGF series, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

Yash's birthday was also made special by his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra, who "hacked" into the actor's Instagram to share an adorable cake-cutting video: "Surprise! We've taken over your account like we've taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only rocking star, from your biggest fans," read the caption.

KGF 2 is one of the most awaited movies this year. The Hindi rights of the KGF series has been acquired by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The first part of the series - KGF - opened to screens in India in December last year and set the box office ablaze. The Hindi version clashed with the multi-starrer film Zero and emerged victorious. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50-80 crore, the film scored over Rs 240 crore at the box office.

Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Yash had said KGF marked a milestone for the Kannada film industry: "The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and KGF has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry."

KGF: Chapter 2 went on floors in March last year and is excepted to hit screens in July.

Comments
actor yashkgf chapter 2

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News