Raveena Tandon Joins The Cast Of KGF: Chapter 2

Highlights
- Prashanth Neel is directing the film
- KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt
- It is the second installment of KGF
Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback in films with KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama KGF, posted on Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.
"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived! A warm welcome to you. Raveena Tandon mam. KGF: Chapter 2," Prashanth tweeted.
The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!!— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020
A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z
According to Prashanth's tweet, Raveena will play the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.
Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)