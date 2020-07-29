Here's How Maanyata And Trishala Wished Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday

Maanyata with Sanjay Dutt. (courtesy: maanayata)

On Sanjay Dutt's 61st birthday, the actor's wife Maanyata and his daughter Trishala wished him in the best way possible. Maanyata, who is currently staying in Dubai (going by her recent Instagram posts) with her 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra, shared an adorable picture with her husband on her Instagram profile on Wednesday morning. In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. She wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday love .....Love you." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #missingyou #godbless, #love, #positivity, #birthdaymonth and #beautifullife. As of now, Sanjay Dutt, who is currently in Mumbai, hasn't responded to Maanyata's post but we would love to see his reaction.

Meanwhile, Trishala (Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma), who stays with her grandparents in the US, shared a throwback picture of the actor from his young days and she wrote in the greeting: "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes. May God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. I love you so much. To infinity and beyond, always and forever. Cheers Pops! FaceTime you in a bit! LOL - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He has also signed Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Maanyata Dutt produced Sanjay Dutt's 2019 film Prassthanam, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.