On Maanayata's Birthday, Sanjay Dutt Reveals His Nickname For Her

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are couple goals, no? Separated by distance, Sanjay Dutt made Maanayata's birthday special with an adorable Instagram post, which is a montage of his favourite loved-up memories with his wife. The video, posted with the caption: "Happy birthday, Mom," reveals Sanjay Dutt addresses Maanayata as "Mom". "For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom," read Sanjay Dutt's caption. The Agneepath actor made his wife's day with this heart-warming message: "Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. You are amazing and I love you so much! I wish I was there with you and the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me." Sanjay Dutt in in Mumbai while Maanayata is in Dubai long with their kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt wished Maanayata with this message: "Happy birthday! Maanayata, love you!" Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996.

Maanayata, a year older today, would like to begin the year with these new thoughts: "Another fresh new year is here... another year to live! To banish worry, doubt and fear....to forgive and to love."

Sanjay Dutt, staying away from his family, often posts about missing them: "To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!" he wrote last month.

On his wedding anniversary in February, Sanjay Dutt dedicated this post to Maanayata: "Don't know what I would do without you."

Last seen in Panipat, Sanjay Dutt as an impressive series of films lined up - Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz, Prithviraj and K.G.F: Chapter 2.