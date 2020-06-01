'Best Actress, Best Wife, Best Mother': Sanjay Dutt's Tribute To Nargis On Birth Anniversary

From Sanjay Dutt's Instagram video (courtesy duttsanjay)

As is ritual, on Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary on June 1, actor Sanjay Dutt opened his treasure trove of throwback memories yet again to post a tribute for his mother. The 60-year-old actor made a heart-wrenching montage of some of his most cherished family moments, featuring his mother Nargis Dutt and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Ma. Miss you." The video begins by describing Nargis as the best actress, with glimpses of her acting career, and then features snippets of her personal life with husband Sunil Dutt, son Sanjay Dutt and daughters Namrata and Priya Dutt. "To the best actress, to the best wife, to the best mother," said the video.

In the comments section, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala posted an emotional comment: "Missing Dadi always." Trishala is Mr Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma. Maanayata, who Sanjay Dutt got married to in 2008, also reacted to the post with a red heart.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post on Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary here:

Last week, on Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary on May 25, the actor posted this note in memory of his father: "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday dad." The Panipat actor Instagrammed a montage of throwback photos, which feature his childhood memories as well as glimpses of his life as an actor, with Sunil Dutt in each one of them.

On Nargis Dutt's death anniversary on May 3, Sanjay Dutt had written this note: "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and every day. Love you and miss you every day, Mom."

In 1981, Nargis Dutt died just days ahead of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky hit screens. Rocky was directed by Sunil Dutt.