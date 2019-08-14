What Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Were Doing 'Minutes Before' His Concert

Nick Jonas with his nieces. Can you spot Priyanka? (courtesy nickjonas)

Nick Jonas is very busy with his Happiness Begins Tour, performing in cities across North America with the Jonas Brothers, but that doesn't mean he won't catch up with Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas recently Instagrammed an adorable photo, featuring some of his most favourite people on earth - his nieces Alena and Valentina and wife Priyanka, of course. Well, no, Priyanka wasn't attending the Georgia concert but she kept Nick busy on FaceTime just minutes before he went out on the stage. In the photo, it's easy to spot Priyanka on Nick's phone while he was busy receiving a good luck rose from Kevin Jonas' daughters. Photographer Jack Gorlin captured the shot and captioned it perfectly: "Family first."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas described the backstory behind the moment: "I can't believe Jack Gorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife Priyanka while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina."

Priyanka Chopra, who must be back home in Los Angeles, dropped the heart emoji on the post for her "Hubs."

The Happiness Begins Tour took off last week with the 'Jonas Sisters' (as they like to call themselves) - Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas - being the loudest cheerleaders for the Jonas Brothers in Miami. Priyanka shared several glimpses from the debut show of the music tour because she was "So proud of you guys!"

Happiness Begins is the Jonas Brother's first mega tour after they reunited earlier this year. The Jonas Brothers will cover over 70 locations across North America and Europe as part of their tour, which comes to an end next year with the final performance in Paris on February 22.

