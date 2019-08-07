Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas House Hunting In Los Angeles With A Budget Of $20 Million: Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Italy. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are house hunting in Los Angeles' Bel-Air and Beverly Hills areas as per a TMZ report. The power couple have set a budget of whopping $20 million for their new home, of which $6.5 million Nick has already arranged through the sale of his luxurious home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The TMZ report stated that Nick Jonas, who is worth a reported $25 million, sold his old place last month and it wasn't even officially listed. Nick's old place, spread over 4,129 square feet, had five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms while the bonus amenities included an infinity pool and sweeping views of the hills and canyons, reports TMZ.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are looking for a perfect place in the Bel-Air and Beverly Hills areas.

On the work front, Nick Jonas, who reunited with his brothers Kevin and Nick to reform their band, the Jonas Brothers. Nick along with Kevin and Joe are looking forward to begin the Happiness Begins Tour in Miami on August 8, which will continue across the US, Canada, Mexico, England and various parts of Europe.

Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the world premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival come September. The film, which she co-produced with Siddharth Roy Kapur, also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Shonali Bose-directed The Sky Is Pink will open in Indian cinemas in October.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is touring with The Jonas Brothers along with actress Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) and Danielle (wife of Kevin Jonas).

