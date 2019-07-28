These Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas From Miami Vacation Will Make You Go Aww

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's latest pictures from her Miami vacation will surely make your day, courtesy - her husband Nick Jonas. The actress, who recently flew back from her Miami vacation, shared some of the best pictures from her birthday celebrations, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen embracing each other's company and their love will melt your heart. The pictures stole many hearts on the Internet and the list includes names such as Denise Jonas (Nick Jonas' mother), Paris Hilton, actress Hilary Duff and Esha Gupta (more on that later). Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday in Miami. Her birthday celebrations continued with a yacht party, photos of which trended for several days.

In one the photos shared by Priyanka, she can be seen wearing pink swimwear as she holds on to Nick Jonas' foot while Nick can be seen adoring Priyanka's million dollar smile. In another picture, Priyanka can be seen sporting Roberto Cavalli vintage separates. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka called Nick her "heart" in her caption.

Reacting to the pictures, Nick and Priyanka's family and several other celebrities dropped adorable comments. While Nick Jonas dropped a number of heart emojis, Denise Jonas called the picture her "favourite." Paris Hilton expressed her thoughts with a fiery emoticon. On another picture, actress Nargis Fakhri wrote: "Aaah to be in love" while American Actress Hilary Duff commented: "Sweet." Actress Esha Gupta went for cute heart emojis in her comment.

In one of her latest photos on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra also shared an adorable picture with her cousin Divya Jyoti and her nephew Aydin. Instagramming the picture, Priyanka wrote: "The best kind! An Aydin sandwich... #babylove." Check it out:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is also rumoured to have signed a film with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

