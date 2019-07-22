Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Miami Yacht Party: Here's Who Made The Guest List

Priyanka with Parineeti and Mubina Rattonsey (courtesy parineetichopra)

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations in Miami continued with a yacht party, hosted by husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka kept her birthday crew a friends-and-family-only affair, which included mom Madhu Chopra, cousins actress Parineeti Chopra and Divya Jyoti, and Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia. Photos from Priyanka and Nick chilling on a yacht with their buddies have been shared by Anjula, which are now crazy viral. Sharing a photo with the birthday girl, Parineeti Chopra summed up the day in her post: "Miami done right! Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a b'day I'd say." In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be spotted wearing Roberto Cavalli vintage separates for her morning look.

Priyanka Chopra also took a dip in the cool Miami waters sporting a pink bikini set, courtesy Norma Kamali couture. She got some tan on while sunbathing on a rainbow-cloud float with Nick Jonas by her side.

Swipe left for more glimpses of Priyanka's Miami vacation here:

Priyanka Chopra kick-started her birthday celebrations with a blockbuster party and a towering cake on July 18. Parineeti Chopra was the first one to share a glimpse of Priyanka's 37th birthday party at a Miami club along with a birthday message: "In Miami with the birthday gurl! Happy b'day, Mimi didi. There's never gonna be another like you - actress or sister."

Priyanka Chopra, currently unwinding on her birthday vacation, will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka Chopra is also rumoured to have signed a film with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

