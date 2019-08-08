Priyanka Chopra Is In A 'Saree Not Sorry' Mood. Once A Desi Girl, Always A Desi Girl

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is as loved a celebrity on social media as criticised, was in a throwback kind of a mood, which manifested into an Instagram post, comprising a few vintage-themed photos. Because, Priyanka is all about "saree not sorry." The 37-year-old actress was spotted shining bright amongst a crew of twinning bridesmaids at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding. All she had to do was get a soft pink saree delivered to her green room all the way from Sabyasachi's workshop in India. At Sophie's Italy wedding in June, Priyanka was a vision in an intricately designed Sabyasachi saree, which she styled with a bold blouse with a plunging neckline, some gold jewellery and vintage hued glasses.

Sharing two photos from Priyanka's saree album, Priyanka wrote: "#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you Sabyasachi for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to Ami Patel for making it happen. #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday."

The same month, the desi girl featured on the cover of InStyle magazine in a Tarun Tahiliani saree and was incinerated by crude criticism from a section of the Internet for the way she draped it - without the traditional choli. Defending Priyanka, the designer said her unconventional saree look had a global appeal.

Priyanka also found herself at the receiving end of brutal trolling for her Independence Day post in 2017 - she made a boomerang video with a tricolour dupatta and was told to "wear a saree." The Internet had also reacted absurdly when Priyanka met PM Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, wearing a knee-length dress.

Priyanka Chopra, who responds to trolls with her signature stony silence, is as much a fan of sarees as she is of OTT designer ensembles. Remember Met Gala and Cannes? She is currently touring North America with the Jonas Brothers for their Happiness Begins tour. In Bollywood, Priyanka has The Sky Is Pink lined up for release.

