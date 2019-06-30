Inside Pics From Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding. Priyanka Chopra Wore A Saree

A portrait of the Jonas family. (Image courtesy: jjosephjonas)

It's Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding day and fan clubs dedicated to the Jonas family have shared pictures on social media. The bride wore a traditional white ensemble while the groom complemented her in a tux. We also got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra, married to Joe's brother Nick Jonas, who looked lovely in a pink Sabyasachi saree. One of the pictures shared by fan clubs features the groom along with Nick, Kevin, Franklin along with their parents, Kevin Sr and Denise, Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's wife Danielle, who can be seen happily posing in front of the majestic chatteau.

A picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in front of the Chateau de Tourreau , which is the venue for their wedding.

Here are some more pictures:

For the special day, Priyanka picked a soft pink saree. The actress kept her totally traditional and looked absolutely stunning. She styled her hair in a bun and accentuated her look with a pink flower.

For their rehearsal dinner, Sophie and Joe made heads turn in matching red ensembles. The Game Of Thrones actress looked stunning in a red gown while Joe complemented her in a red suit. Sophie's Game Of Thrones co-star and her close friend Maisie Williams was also present at the rehearsal dinner, pictures from which were curated by several fan clubs.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already married. They had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas last month, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017.

