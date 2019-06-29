Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Pre-Wedding Party Was So Much Fun With Priyanka Chopra And Maisie Williams

Sophie and Joe arrived at the party wearing matching red ensembles. (Image courtesy: jonaasbrothers )

Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Saturday after pictures from their pre-wedding party surfaced on the Internet, in which the couple can be seen arriving at the party in matching red ensembles at Chateau de Tourreau, France. The pre-wedding bash was attended by Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin along with their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle. We also spotted Sophie's Game Of Thrones co-star and her close friend Maisie Williams, who joined the party along with her boyfriend Reuben Selby. In the pictures Instagrammed by various fanpages dedicated to Jonas brothers, the actress looked heavenly in her long red gown, which she paired with silver high-heeled sandals while Joe Jonas looked perfect in his all-red suit pant. On the other hand, Priyanka and Maisie along with other guests followed the white dress code.

But first thing first, take a look at pictures from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' pre-wedding party:

Many pictures from the pre-wedding party have been shared by fan clubs dedicated to Jonas brothers. In the pictures, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas were also spotted arriving at the celebrations together in all-white ensembles.

Earlier on Thursday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hosted a party for their guests at the Chateau de Tourreau. Turner was spotted wearing an elegant white column gown while Joe looked dashing in a white shirt and blue striped pant suit. Take a look at their pictures Instagrammed by a fanpage:

For those who don't know, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already married. They had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas last month. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards.

