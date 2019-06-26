Priyanka Chopra Is A Black Magic Woman In Paris With Nick Jonas

A fanpage shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: priyanka_chopra_fans_zone)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are trending again after being pictured in Paris looking very European in black. When in Paris, dress as the Parisians do, right? Except that Priyanka's anything but basic black - a maxi skirt and off-shoulder top - kind of put Nick's tee and pants in the shade. Black sunglasses and a black bag completed the 36-year-old actress' outfit. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were reportedly grabbing dinner in Paris, where they will be attending the wedding ceremony of Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. A fan page Instagrammed these pictures:

Priyanka Chopra is certainly putting her best fashion foot forward in Paris. She packed a skirt suit in ice cream pink, a Peter Pilotto outfit, a ruffled maxidress, easy-breezy white Victoria Beckham separates and an Alberta Feretti jumpsuit. See all the pictures here:

Priyanka wore the maxidress while partying with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on a riverboat. Priyanka could be seen dancing with Nick, who donned a summer yellow casual shirt and perfectly matched it with denims. Joe and Sophie were also spotted having fun at the party. Here are all the pictures from the party:

For those who don't know, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already married. They had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas last month. The wedding took place right after the Jonas entourage attended the Billboard Awards.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, which marks her return to Bollywood after three years. Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur last year.

